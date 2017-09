Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Less than a year ago, Long Island native Sky Katz stopped by the PIX11 Morning News and performed. The local rapper who appeared on "America's Got Talent" showed off her skills on the mic. Fast forward and she's a bonafide actress--recently nabbing the role of "Tess" on Disney Channel's "Raven's House."

Watch her in action on Friday nights at 8. Also, check out her record "For da Summer."