New Jersey pizza chain dishes out a slice of fall with new pumpkin spice pizza

PARAMUS, N.J. — For autumn lovers, a local pizza chain has created a pie that includes all the spices of the season. Nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves are included in Villa Italia Kitchen's new pumpkin spice pizza.

"It's different," said a shopper at Bergen Towne Center, who stopped at Villa Italia to try a bite of a slice.

People were apprehensive to try it at first, since pumpkin spice is typically what you might order in for coffee or desert.

"It's sweet, but not overly sweet," said another shopper who stopped to do a taste test.

Most came around to enjoy the flavor. The pizza is made with pumpkin puree and fall spices and shredded mozzarella.

Villa Italia rolled out the new pie for the first day of fall.