Man fatally stabbed in Harlem store: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was fatally stabbed in a Harlem store and another is in custody Friday morning, police said.

The victim, described as a 46-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times during a verbal altercation, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident happened at Candy Grocery, located at 104-A West 145th St., at 9:02 a.m., according to police.

Another man, 22, is in custody and a knife has been recovered, police said.

A store employee is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Investigators did not comment on what the dispute was about.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).