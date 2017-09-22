SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Maria's trail of destruction is widespread in Puerto Rico, where the sense of loss is heavy, alongside a deep gratitude residents have to be alive to tell their stories.
In Puerto Rico, sense of loss and gratitude for life runs deep
