Here are the NYC drop-off sites where you can donate items to Puerto Rico

NEW YORK — New Yorkers can now drop-off items at designated locations in all five boroughs meant to aid Puerto Ricans in their recovery after Hurricane Maria, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

The U.S. territory — home to some 3.4 million people — is without power, and at least one death has been reported after the then-Category 4 hurricane ravaged the island when it made landfall Wednesday.

“New York City stands in solidarity with those affected by Hurricane Maria, and many of us are looking for ways to help. We’re encouraging New Yorkers to donate these critically needed items at a local drop-off site,” de Blasio said in a news release.

Items needed are diapers, baby food, batteries, first-aid supplies and feminine hygiene products.

The city is only accepting the items listed above.

Donations cannot be second-hand, or contain liquids of any kind. Open or unsealed donations of food or hygiene supplies will not be accepted, and wet wipes will also not be accepted.

New York is home to the largest Puerto Rican population in the country, and many have personal ties to the island, including U.S. Representative Nydia M. Velázquez, who was born in Yabucoa.

“For many of us (New Yorkers), Puerto Ricans are family, both literally and figuratively. New Yorkers take care of one another and that spirit extends to this current catastrophe in Puerto Rico and other Hurricane-impacted areas,” said U.S. Representative Nydia M. Velázquez.

In addition to donating items, money can be donated to the Mayor’s Fund at nyc.gov/donate and HispanicFederation.org/donate.

You can also text “unidos” to 41444. Message and data rates may apply.

The following 18 firehouses and EMS stations are accepting donations between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Be aware, FDNY members may not be present at firehouses if they are responding to emergencies.

Manhattan

Engine 28/ Ladder 11: 242 E. 111th Street, New York, NY 11220 (East Harlem)

Engine 95/ Ladder 36: 29 Vermilyea Avenue, New York, NY 10033 (Inwood)

Engine 28/ Ladder 11: 222 E. 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009 (Lower East Side)

Bronx

EMS Station 26: 1264 Boston Road, Bronx NY 10456 (Morrisania)

EMS Station 55: 3134 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451 (Melrose)

Engine 64/ Ladder 47: 1214 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462 (Castle Hill)

Engine 83/ Ladder 29: 618 E. 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10454 (Mott Haven/South Bronx)

Queens

Engine 316: 27-12 Kearney Street, Queens, NY 11369 (East Elmhurst)

Engine 289/ Ladder 138: 97-28 43rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11368 (Corona)

Engine 307/ Ladder 154: 81-17 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11372 (Jackson Heights)

Brooklyn

Engine 271/ Ladder 124: 392 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237 (Bushwick)

Engine 277/ Ladder 112: 582 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (Bushwick)

Engine 201/ Ladder 114: 5113 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220 ( Sunset Park)

Engine 228: 436 39th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232 (Sunset Park)

Engine 218: 650 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (Bushwick)

Staten Island

Engine 153/ Ladder 77: 74 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304 (Stapleton)

Engine 157/ Ladder 80: 1573 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302 (Port Richmond)

Ladder 79: 1189 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10310 (Port Richmond)