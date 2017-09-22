Gov. Cuomo witnessed ‘breathtaking’ devastation while delivering supplies in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he witnessed "breathtaking" devastation in Puerto Rico during a visit to drop off supplies and show support following Hurricane Maria.

The Democrat says he saw hundreds of homes with significant damage during his one-day visit Friday. Cuomo's office says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello asked his New York counterpart for assistance.

Cuomo flew on a donated JetBlue aircraft that officials said was the first flight to depart for San Juan since the storm. The state is also sending drinking water, ready-to-eat meals, electrical generators and other supplies.

Last week, Cuomo traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.

New York plans to send about 240 National Guardsmen and state troopers to assist Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

PIX11's Shirley Chan contributed to this report.