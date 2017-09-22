Gov. Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico to help recovery effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to the Caribbean for the second time in a week to get a firsthand look at the damage left behind by a hurricane.

The Democrat announced Thursday that he'll travel to Puerto Rico with New York state emergency response officials to help recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria. Cuomo is holding a news conference Friday morning at JFK Airport before his flight departs.

Cuomo's office says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello asked his New York counterpart for emergency goods and services to help the recovery.

Cuomo's trip comes a week after he traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands at the invitation of the territory's governor to see the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. Cuomo vowed to send New York aid to the devastated islands.

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo discuss his trip to Puerto Rico to aid in the recovery effort: