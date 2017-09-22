Follow-up Friday: How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lester Morrison is a big guy with a big heart. But he says every day it breaks his heart, struggling to take his 89-year-old mother-in-law Ester Carter, in out of her home.

"She's 89 years old and full of life. There are too many steps for her wheelchair. She can't get out of her home," said Morrison.

"I worry about her everyday," says Stacy Carter, her daughter.

Carter tells us her grandfather passed away years ago. Warren Carter was in the Navy for four years and is a World War II hero.

Ester Carter was an advocate for children and people who needed affordable housing her entire life.

"Now she needs our help," said Carter.

PIX11 news reached out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A spokesperson says, "We truly appreciate you brining this to our attention and will do everything within our ability to assist Mrs. Carter with her situation.”

A non profit group called Homes For Veterans finally built a new ramp.

= = =

Lisa Walker says she's spent 17 years teaching her son to love himself and respect others, living with a disability.

She says in nine seconds, Wednesday, her son's sense of safety is now gone.

"For someone to steal his peace away, it's disturbing," said Walker. Walker says her disabled son, 17-year-old Troy Mayo, was attacked by a teenager on the BX1 bus at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, on his way to school.

"I was strapped in. I couldn't move. I tried to block one punch but he hit my face and shoulder," said Troy Mayo.

Walker filed a police report, told her son's high school, but wants to know how this could happen.

"I'm hoping someone was on the bus, will reach out, and call police and get this guy arrested," said Walker.

An MTA spokesperson tells PIX11 News, "We will assist the NYPD in their investigation."

Hours after PIX11 news story, an 18-year-old from the Bronx was arrested.

The teen was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.