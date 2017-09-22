Fall travel: Best ways to enjoy autumn in the tri-state area

NEW YORK — Fill up your tank and hit the road to get the most out of autumn’s vibrant colors, tastes, and bargains. Budget Travel editor in chief Robert Firpo-Cappiello is here to tell you where to go this fall.

APPLES & PUMPKINS: Hurd’s Family Farm in Modena, NY, with views of the Shawangunk Mountains. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, take a hay ride, and enjoy family-friendly games and rides. Free admission. You just pay for what you pick and for certain activities. Eat at the Big Apple Cafe on the grounds. Reliable lodging in nearby New Palm, N.Y. is well under $200.

ROMANCE: Montauk, at the very east end of Long Island is a romantic Beach Town Bargain in fall. Stroll the perfect beaches, grab amazing seafood, and visit the iconic lighthouse. We love the cozy and snuggle-worthy Ocean Resort Inn, with rates under $175/night in October.

FALL COLORS: Milford, P.A., is one of Budget Travel’s ‘Coolest Small Towns In America 2017.’ Just 85 miles west of NYC in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, Milford is an artsy place to enjoy the vibrant fall colors in the Poconos. The town boasts a charming historic district adorable shops, restaurants, and bars. Great lodging for under $150/night.

HIKING & CAMPING: High Point State Park, Sussex, N.J. This park has it all. Hiking, fishing, mountain biking, canoeing, in a park designed and landscaped by the legendary Olmsted brothers, whose father designed Central Park.

FAMILY: Beacon, N.Y. is a cool small town in Dutchess County that is about to lose its “under the radar” status. Kids adore the big colorful contemporary art at the DIA Beacon museum, taking easy hikes on Mount Beacon, and devouring gourmet hand-made palapas (popsicles) at Zora Dora on Main Street — flavors include spicy pineapple, fresh fruits, and — for the parents — espresso. Affordable lodging in nearby Poughkeepsie and Hopewell Junction.