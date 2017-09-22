Fall forecast: Get ready for a sizzling start to the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Friday may be the first day of fall, but it's going to feel a lot more like summer.

Highs for this time of year are typically in the low 70s, with the normal high between Sept. 22nd and 24th being 72 to 73 degrees.

New York City is expected to feel anywhere between 10 to nearly 20 degrees hotter this weekend.

Clouds linger Friday, with highs hitting 80 degrees. Clearer skies are expected Saturday, along with a gradual warm-up.

Highs Saturday will reach 83, and on Sunday, 86. Some forecasts, however, have Sunday feeling a lot closer to 90 degrees.

While temperatures will begin to lower next week, it won't be too different, with no highs below 80 degrees in the seven-day forecast.

The Autumnal Equinox — when day and night are nearly equal in length — officially marks the beginning of fall at 4:02 p.m. Friday.

Fall begins tomorrow!

In the Northern Hemisphere, the fall equinox marks the first day of fall (autumn) in what we call astronomical seasons pic.twitter.com/cB3u1L8tgV — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 21, 2017