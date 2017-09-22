Demarest Farms celebrates the first day of Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hillsdale, New Jersey - Nothing says fall like apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, apple cider and farm animals.

That's exactly what Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, New Jersey offers and more.

Jason DeGise and Jim Spollen, who started working at the farm as teenagers, own the farm, which has been a family tradition since 1886.

Visitors can enjoy picking their own peaches, apples, and pumpkins during the proper season, hayrides, a petting zoo, a garden center, and farms store featuring home grown produce, salads, sweet treats and freshly baked desserts.

For pricing and daily hours of operation: http://demarestfarms.com/