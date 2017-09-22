Actor/comedian Gary Owen wants you to know he has his associates degree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor and comedian Gary Owen always has jokes. He also has his associates! That's according to his Showtime special "I Got My Associates" which is currently on VOD. He is touring across the country right now and making a stop at the legendary New York comedy venue Carolines on Broadway.

With recent buzz about a supposed sex tape, Kevin Hart has been under fire. However, his good buddy Owen talks about relationships in the spotlight and supporting fellow comedian Hart.

GARY OWEN PERFORMS AT CAROLINES ON BROADWAY

Friday, September 22 at 7:30pm and 10pm

Saturday, September 23 at 7:30pm and 10pm

Sunday, September 24 at 7:30pm