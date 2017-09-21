Video surveillance shows two people stealing money from Bronx restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx – The NYPD is asking for help in identifying two people connected to a restaurant robbery in the Bronx.

On Aug. 21, two people entered Diamante Poblano Restaurant on Jerome Avenue through the front door and removed $327 in cash and credit card receipts.

The male individual involved is described to have a cast on his left arm and the woman was seen with a red bag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.