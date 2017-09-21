Slew of problems slows a dozen trains during rush hour

NEW YORK — Issues at multiple stations are delaying a dozen trains during the Thursday rush-hour commute.

As of 9:15 a.m. the A, C, E, B, D, F, M, L and Nos. 4, 5, 6, 7 trains faced delays. Thirty minutes prior, the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines were also delayed.

These are the issues, according to the MTA:

Northbound Nos. 4 and 5 trains are running with delays, because of signal problems at 125 St.

34 St bound No. 7 trains are running with delays because of signal problems at Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av.

Both directions, A trains are running with delays because of a train with mechanical problems at Far Rockaway-Mott Av.

Following an earlier incident involving a sick customer at Lexington Av-53 St, E, F and M train service has resumed with delays.

The MTA’s website also states C, E, B, D and No. 6 trains are delayed.