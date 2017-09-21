Off-duty sergeant pulls out gun during road-rage dispute in Queens: police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — An off-duty police sergeant has been arrested for pulling out a gun and pushing a man off a bicycle during a road-rage incident, the NYPD said Thursday.

Sgt. Bradley Beamer, 40, was off-duty when he engaged in the altercation Wednesday at 5:58 a.m. near Queens Plaza North and 24th Street, police said.

A bicyclist said Beamer almost knocked him off his bike while making a U-turn.

That’s when the two got into a verbal dispute, and the victim said Beamer pulled out his firearm.

Beamer then allegedly pushed the man of his bicycle, causing lacerations to both his legs. He was not hospitalized.

The sergeant was arrested, and faces charges of menacing, assault and harassment, police said.

It is not known if the gun was Beamer’s service weapon.