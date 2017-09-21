Police search for pair accused of robbing 89-year-old man

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – Police are asking for help in identifying two men connected to a robbery in Queens.

The two men approached an 89-year-old man at the corner of 83rd Street and 35th Avenue and knocked him to the ground Sept. 16, police said.

The men took the victim’s keys and fled, said police.

The elderly victim received medical treatment for bruises and is in stable condition.

The first individual is described as a Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with stars with a tattoo on the back of his neck.

The second individual is described as a light-skinned male who was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a black du-rag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).