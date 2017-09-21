Mom demands justice after teen with disabilities attacked on MTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Lisa Walker says she's spent 17 years teaching her son to love himself and respect others while living with a disability.

But in just nine seconds on Wednesday, she says, her son's sense of safety was stolen from him.

"For someone to steal his peace away, it's disturbing," Walker said.

Her son Troy Mayo was attacked by a teenager on the BX1 bus at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on his way to school.

"I was strapped in. I couldn't move. I tried to block one punch but he hit my face and shoulder," Troy Mayo said.

Walker filed a police report and told her son's high school, but wants to know how this could happen.

"I'm hoping someone was on the bus will reach out and call police and get this guy arrested," Walker said.

An MTA spokesperson told PIX11 News, "We will assist the NYPD in their investigation."

Police are asking for the public's help to find the attacker. Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

