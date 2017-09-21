Man walking woman home rapes, robs her in Central Park: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK — Police are looking for a man accused of raping and robbing a woman in Central Park Monday evening after he offered to walk her home.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. in the area of West 110 Street and Lenox Avenue in the park.

Police say an unidentified man approached a 35-year-old female woman and offered to walk her home. While walking in Central Park, the man then brandished a knife, physically assaulted and raped the woman.

The suspect then fled the area with her purse and cellphone.

He is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, 190 pounds, black hair and last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, brown shoes and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.