Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is facing the unprecedented task of rebuilding after Hurricane Maria.

The U.S. territory — home to some 3.4 million people — is completely without power, and may not get it back for 4 to 6 months. Recovery could cost $10 billion, NYC Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez said at an afternoon news conference.

According to its website, United for Puerto Rico is an initiative started by the First lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rossello. Its goal is to provide aid and support to those affected by this powerful storm.

If you wish to learn more or make a donation, please visit this link: http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/