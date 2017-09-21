Donations for victims of Mexico quake accepted in Long Island

LONG ISLAND — Leaders on Long Island are organizing donation drives for the victims of a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico earlier this week, killing hundreds and devastating many areas.

Donations can be brought to the following places:

Adelante of Suffolk County in Central Islip

Smithtown Nissan in St. James

Little Mexico Restaurant in Centereach

Flanders Ambulance in Flanders

Fine Fairs Supermarket in Copiague

St. Rosaria Church in Hampton Bays

Ultimate Sweat Zone in Brentwood

C Town Supermarket in Amityville

More locations are expected to join the list.

Organizers are asking for monetary donations plus boxes, medical gauze, medical tape, cotton, peroxide, latex and construction gloves, face masks, tooth brushes, garbage bags, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, blankets and pillows, batteries, flashlights, feminine napkins, baby formula and bottles, diapers wipes, non-perishable food and pet food.

Volunteers able to go to Mexico are also needed. To volunteer, contact Adelante of Suffolk County.