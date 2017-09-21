Construction worker killed, another injured after falling from midtown building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A construction was killed and another injured when they fell from an external elevator shaft at a building in midtown Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at 400 W. 33rd Street near Ninth Avenue.

The workers, employed by EJ Electric, fell 35 feet.

One worker was pronounced dead at the scene and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The building the workers fell from was previously issued a violation for failure to certify a correction of a Class 1 violation.

