$2,000 reward offered for backpack with wedding photos lost on subway

Wedding days are memorable.
"'Til death do us part" is the vow.
What happens when the wedding photos have disappeared and they may be lost on the subway?
Photographer Kurt Sneddon says he photographed a friends' wedding and placed the memory cards with the wedding images in one of his bags.
On his B train ride home with various pieces of equipment, the bag was left behind.
He has posted signs and filed reports with the MTA.
Here's how riders can file official reports with the MTA. The office is located in Penn Station near the 34th Street and 8th Avenue subway entrance.
In 2014, PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker went inside the agency's lost and found office.
At that time, MTA reported that the office received 67,320 lost items and was able to return 34,572.
Items are turned in by conductors, operators, or other riders.
Hopefully.