Woman attacks 60-year-old man in NJ, steals his pizza

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey police say a 24-year-old woman has been charged with robbery, saying she stole pizza from a man in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City police say they responded to a call early Tuesday, finding a 60-year-old man on the ground who was hit on the head. Atlantic City Police Sgt. Kevin Fair says a 24-year-old woman stole the man’s pizza and ran away.

The woman was located and arrested roughly 20 minutes later. She is currently being held at county jail and is charged with robbery.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.