UK police make two more arrests in the London subway explosion

LONDON — UK police have made two more arrests Wednesday morning in connection with the Parsons Greene subway attack.

A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested under the Terrorism Act, in Newport, Wales according to UK Metropolitan police.

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, says authorities anticipate searches will take some days to complete “and may cause further disruption.”

The homemade explosive device, placed inside a bucket that was enclosed by a shopping bag, injured 30 people when it partially detonated inside a subway car last week.