Tropical Storm Jose continues threat of flooding, moves further into Atlantic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND – Tropical Storm Jose continues to lurk in the northeast U.S. coast; packing winds of 65 mph and continues the threat of flooding.

Several advisories are in effect for the tri-state area:

Dangerous rip currents will continue for the next several days as the storm lingers offshore, according to the National Weather Service, along with minor coastal flooding along the south shore bays.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon for Nassau, Suffolk, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and coastal NJ.

Minor coastal flooding with high tide is expected Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds will continue over Suffolk County Wednesday, as Jose will slowly begin to move further into the Atlantic, said the National Weather service.

The Tropical Storm watch for Long Island has since been cancelled.