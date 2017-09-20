The number to call to check on someone in Puerto Rico

Millions of people in Puerto Rico are feeling the full brunt of a powerful Hurricane Maria, which has been called the “worst hurricane in modern history” to hit the island.

To check on someone in Puerto Rico, call 202-778-0710.

The line may be busy, but officials urge callers to keep trying as many people are trying to make contact in the wake of Maria’s landfall on the island.

Puerto Rico Tourism Company has set up a hurricane hotline for “hotels, guests and industry partners.” That number is 877-976-2400.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all of Puerto Rico was without electricity as the now-Category 3 storm continued to pummel the U.S. territory.

At its peak, Maria had sustained winds of at least 175 mph.