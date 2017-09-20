Serial attacker who told woman ‘I’m going to rape you’ arrested: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island – An alleged attempted rapist who attacked three women and a 14-year-old girl in the span of an hour in Staten Island has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Authorities did not reveal the man’s name or the circumstances around his being taken into custody. Charges against him are pending.

He’s been linked to at least four attacks on Tuesday morning, including one assault in which he told a woman at a bus stop “I’m going to rape you,” then put his hands in her pants and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.