Powerball jackpot winner from NJ sexually assaults girl

WAYNE, NJ — A Powerball jackpot winner sexually assaulted a girl, prosecutors said.

Pedro Quezada, 49, allegedly sexually assaulted a girl from the time she was 11 until she turned 14, officials said. He lived in Passaic, New Jersey at the time.

Quezada, who won $338,000,000 from the Powerball Lottery jackpot in 2013, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree aggravated sexual assault and a count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The first charge carries a maximum term of twenty years in New Jersey State Prison.

Before winning the lottery, Quezada worked at a bodega in New Jersey. At the time, it was reported that he had five children. He bought lottery tickets daily at Eagle Liquor.

No identifying information is available for the victim. Police believe she was the only child he assaulted.