Police search for robbers who impersonated cops

BRONX – Police are asking for help in identifying two individuals wanted in connection to a police impersonation robbery.

Two unidentified males approached a 28-year-old male victim around Pugsley Avenue and Gildersleeve Avenue on Aug. 12, according to police.

The two males told the victim, “Police keep your head down” while one of them flashed a mini shield, pulled out a black firearm from his waistband and pressed it against the victim, police said.

The males removed a cellphone and about $20 from the victim’s pocket before fleeing, said police.

Police released a description of the two individuals in question:

The first individual is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’7 and 170 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hat, blue jeans, and black Adidas with white stripes.

The second individual is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’7 and 170 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, and a white hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.