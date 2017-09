UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man accused of slashing another person in Union Square Wednesday afternoon.

The attack happened around 3:32 p.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue and 18th Street.

The suspect is described as a man, between 50-60 years old, with a long gray beard and wearing a plaid shirt.

Police say he slashed an identified person and fled the area.

There is no further information at this time.