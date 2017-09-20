Peeping Tom spotted glaring into Queens elementary school bathroom: NYPD

REGO PARK, Queens — A Queens public elementary school employee told police she was using the bathroom at the school, when she saw a man peering in through a window, authorities said.

The incident happened at PS 174 William Sidney Mount Elementary in Rego Park, during school hours around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said Wednesday.

The 43-year-old victim told police that while she was using the restroom, she noticed a man peering in, holding a phone against the window. She suspects the alleged peeping Tom was videotaping or photographing her without her permission.

The unidentified male fled scene. There is no description at this time. No arrests have been made.