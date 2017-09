HARLEM — A tractor trailer overturned on a Harlem street Wednesday and came crashing down on a car parked along the sideway, according to witness photos from the scene.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. on 128th Street near Fifth Avenue. FDNY said no one was hurt.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Truck twisted in half like a pretzel and crushed a car on 128th St Harlem. No one hurt, phew! pic.twitter.com/lBkeJTvubF — Peter MacRobert (@PeteM) September 20, 2017