New Yorkers prepare for 5 Boro Pizza Challenge

Eat 5 slices in each one of the 5 New York City Boroughs.

Pick them up by train, bus, bike or beat.

You have to take public transportation. You can run or walk to get them. But there are no cars.

That's the 5 Boro Pizza Challenge.

Originally organized by some friends looking for something to do, the contest was opened to the public and organized for Transportation Alternatives in 2016.

You can register for Saturday's event on the website. The official locations will be announced at the opening festivities Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

This year, a team of runners plans to take the challenge. One of last year's winners says she used the travel time to check subway service alerts and plan the next move.

It took more than 5 hours for last year's winners to visit the 5 locations.