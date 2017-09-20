Music teacher hit with child pornography charges in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. — A music teacher and singer/songwriter who performs for children at synagogues, Jewish community centers and camps was arrested on child pornography charges Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said.

Eric Komar, a 46-year-old Hillsborough man, was arrested by special agents of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, officials said. He allegedly used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to obtain and share images and videos of young children being sexually abused.

Komar was charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography during his Tuesday arraignment in Newark federal court, prosecutors said. He was remanded without bail following the hearing.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted.