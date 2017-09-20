Man shot in chest near Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A 40-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the chest near Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.

It happened just around 8:15 p.m. at Atlantic Avenue and 4th Avenue.

Police are looking for a five-foot, five-inch man with a white beard, wearing a green shirt, who shot another man and then fled.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.