Man impersonates NYPD officer in Brooklyn, robs victim

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A man who impersonated police and used a shield during a robbery is being sought by investigators, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The incident happened on July 24 around 7:15 p.m., near 63rd Street and 18th Avenue, in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn.

Police on Tuesday released a video showing the incident, in which the unidentified attacker is seen approaching and grabbing the victim, a 58-year-old man.

The attacker brandished a gold police shield, ordered the victim to place his hands against a wall, then restrained the man by using zip-ties, and allegedly went through the victim’s pockets.

The victim was not injured, nor was his property stolen during the incident, police said.

The man sought is described as being in his 20s.

As shown in the video, the person of interest was last seen wearing a black hat and black long sleeve jacket.

Information from police indicated the attacker wore back shorts, but video provided shows him in light colored, possibly khaki, shorts.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the suspect or the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also send tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://www.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP57​.