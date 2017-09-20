Man climbs Bronx fire escape, rapes and robs woman at gunpoint

VAN NEST, the Bronx — A man climbed a Bronx fire escape and raped and robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

He entered the woman’s third-floor apartment through her bedroom window around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 and demanded money, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man raped her after she gave him $400.

The victim was treated at Jacobi Medical Center.

A similar assault happened earlier in November 2016. A man entered an apartment through a kitchen window and sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman. He left through the fire escape once he had ejaculated onto the woman’s kitchen floor.

Police have asked for help identifying the man in the most recent incident. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and faded blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).