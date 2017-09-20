Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YABUCOA, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The major hurricane slammed Yabucoa at 6:35 a.m., and was last reported to be a Category 4 with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 storm, which has 156 mph winds.

Maria could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory, which was just wrecked by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló described Maria as the "worst hurricane in modern history in Puerto Rico."

This is the first Category 4 hurricane to directly hit the island since 1932, CNN reports.

"This is an event that will be damaging to the infrastructure, that will be catastrophic," Rosselló told CNN. "Our only focus right now should be to make sure we save lives."

One death has been attributed to Maria, on on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

