During the PIX11 Morning News, we incorrectly reported that today, Sept. 20, was National Coffee Day and that in celebration, Dunkin Donuts will be giving away free coffee.

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29, and on that day Dunkin Donuts customers will get a free medium coffee with the purchase of a medium or larger cup of hot coffee, the company said.

We regret the error.

The offer will be available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

