Harlem families say big bump in the roadway is causing problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not a speed bump. So what is it?

A massive mound in the middle of Lenox Ave (Malcolm X) and 145th Street is worrying some families who live nearby.

"I'm the 21st floor and the sound of trucks going over it wakes me up at night," said one passerby.

Some people who live nearby say they have made multiple complaints to 311.

"I can't sleep with that noise everyday. The City has got to fix it before someone gets hurt. I've seen someone almost fall out of their wheelchair crossing ," said Susan Southwell.

"There is no warning. You are driving and all of a sudden you hear bang. It broke my axle costing me over $400," said Reggie Herman, who lives nearby.

A Department of Transportation spokesperson says, "DOT is aware of the condition at this location and has scheduled an inspection. The Department will take appropriate corrective action depending on the results of the inspection."

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/