Celebrating Rosh Hashanah the sweet way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crown Heights – Tonight marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year and the first of the high holy days. Rosh Hashanah is a 2-day celebration rich in tradition and one local bakery is busy making sweet treats for the holiday.

Levi Krinsky turned a part time hobby into a full time passion when he opened Brooklyn Artisan Bakehouse in Crown Heights. “It began as a wholesale business serving New York gourmet supermarkets,” said Krinsky. Now the business has expanded into a café that serves artisanal toasts, sandwiches, salads and fish along with a variety of traditional French pastries.

Levi was inspired to make Sourdough breads several years ago. While on vacation, he built his own brick oven and a short while later began baking all natural, healthy breads. Levi makes bread in 5 varieties: whole wheat sourdough, multigrain sourdough, ciabatta, French baguette and pretzel buns. “Artisan breads have a much longer fermentation than average, taking 18 to 24 hours from start to finish” he says. “Time and temperature must be calculated meticulously.”

Sweet Rosh Hashanah challah bread recipe:

(2 servings)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoons of instant yeast

1 teaspoon salt

5 cups of flour

1.5 cups of water

1/8 cup of oil

1/8 cup of honey

2 eggs

Directions:

Mix dry ingredients, then incorporate the rest.

Optional: Add half cup of chopped dry fruits

Let rest for 1 hour then divide into 2. Cut 4 equal parts of each and roll into strips. Braid the strips.

Let rise for 45 minutes. Apply egg wash and bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.