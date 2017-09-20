5-year-old girl ejected from SUV, killed in fiery NJ crash

EAST WINDSOR, NJ — A 5-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after an SUV and multiple tractor trailers collided, police said.

She was ejected from the car around 3:15 a.m. near Exit 8.

The girl was a passenger in a Honda SUV traveling south on the New Jersey Turnpike, a police spokesman said. The driver, a woman, struck a concrete barrier and was partially disabled in the highway’s right lane.

A tractor trailer stopped just south of the Honda after the driver spotted the SUV, a New Jersey State Police spokesperson said. A second tractor trailer struck the stopped truck and the Honda, sending the SUV crashing back into the concrete barrier.

All three vehicles were engulfed in flame.

The SUV driver suffered moderate injuries in the collision, police officials said. No information was immediately available about any injuries the truck drivers may have suffered.

No identifying information is available for the victim.