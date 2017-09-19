Trump on North Korea: ‘Rocket man is on a suicide mission’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump denounced North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, called it a “depraved regime” and threatened to “totally destroy” the nation if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against aggression.

“Now North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life. … The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said.

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able but hopefully this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about. That’s what the United Nations is for.”

Trump's speech came after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the world's leaders that the threat of a nuclear attack is at its highest level since the end of the Cold War and "fiery talk can lead to fatal misunderstandings."

His message on "fiery" rhetoric was implicitly directed at North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, but also at the United States and Trump, who has previously warned of "fire and fury" if North Korea does not back down.

Guterres said a solution to the North Korea must be political and stressed to leaders: "This is a time for statesmanship."

