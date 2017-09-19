Ronald McDonald House New York is growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE — After a two-year, $23.6 million expansion project, the Ronald McDonald House New York has unveiled its new amenities.

The house now features 11 new family units, increasing capacity from 84 families to 95 families. It also includes new suites for families with children who must remain in relative isolation.

The Blavatnik Family Foundation Wellness Center is now housed in a new rooftop atrium, focused on the health and wellness of the caregivers and patients. Guests can relax in the newly renovated 2,100-square-foot Macy's Living Room and enjoy the re-designed lobby and additional kitchen and dining areas.

PIX11's Lisa Mateo gave viewers a before-and-after look at the wellness center and spoke with a caregiver about her 9-month stay at the home with her son who is undergoing treatment for bone cancer.