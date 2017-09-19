New attempt to repeal Obamacare will cause ‘destruction’ in NY

NEW YORK — The newest attempt to dismantle Obamacare would wreak havoc on the health care system and put New Yorkers lives at risk, elected officials said Tuesday.

A last-ditch effort to uproot President Barack Obama’s health care law by congressional Republicans could mean a massive loss in New York and the change could make it mathematically impossible to fund health care in New York, officials said. About 3 million New Yorkers would be impacted by the bill.

“This will hurt the people of every congressional district in the state of New York,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The 140-page legislation would cut and reshape Medicaid. New York, with the largest Medicaid system in the country, spends about $60 billion annually for the 5 million people enrolled.

The American Medical Association, the largest association of physicians in the U.S., is opposed to the effort. Organization leadership, in a letter to the Senate, said the bill violates the precept of “first do no harm.”

Three previous attempts at dismantling Obamacare failed, but South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a chief sponsor of the new repeal attempt, said he’s “never felt better about where we’re at” in terms of the repeal.

Closer to home, legislators are concerned about what it might mean if Sen. Graham is right.

“All bets are going to be off,” Gov. Cuomo said about New York’s health care future if the bill passes. “You have 12 holes in the dyke and you have ten fingers. We could have to reconstruct the entire health care system.”

#GrahamCassidy no trades health care for the neediest for tax cuts for the rich. The destruction of our health care system is at hand. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2017