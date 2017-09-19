‘Mini Satans’: Nurses give newborn middle finger, make baby dance in disturbing Snapchat posts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy hospital in Florida has removed multiple employees from work after disturbing photos surfaced on Snapchat Monday, according to the Florida Times-Union.

One of the photos showed a nurse giving a newborn the middle finger with the caption:

“How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

According to the post, the “nurse” and a friend made the baby dance to music.

Jeanne Casey, a spokeswoman for the Naval Hospital Jacksonville, issued a statement late Monday:

“Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Commanding Officer sends: We are aware of a video / photo posted online. It’s outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”

The hospital said they are working to notify the patient’s parents.

Hospital officials did not say how many employees were involved in the incident.