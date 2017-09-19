Man demands beer, then stabs teen in Manhattan: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Surveillance video released Tuesday shows a man sought for allegedly stabbing a teen after demanding beer.

The unknown man approached the teen at Whitehall Street and South Street, near the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, police said.

That's when he allegedly asked for a beer, and when the teen refused, he stabbed the victim in the abdomen with an unknown object.

The teen was hospitalized, police said.

The man sought fled on foot into the South Ferry subway station.

He is described as being in his 30s, bald, with a large scar on his neck, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long black T-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).