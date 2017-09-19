Jose downgraded to a Tropical Storm

NEW YORK — Jose has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it skirts the East Coast.

Jose is still expected to bring strong winds, some coastal flooding and rainfall.

However, the storm, which will never get closer than 175 miles from the New York shoreline, is relatively mild compared to Maria, which is packing a hazardous punch as she heads toward the already devastated Virgin Islands and to Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter plane took the reading Tuesday evening as the storm was about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix.

Maria is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph), and is expected to pass near the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday night and hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday.