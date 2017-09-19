Jose batters New Jersey coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. — Rough surf is hitting the Jersey Shore as Jose makes its arrival. In Sea Bright, bulldozers mounded sand into a protective wall to prevent erosion and flooding.

“Everybody knows it’s here,” said Frank Bain in Sea Bright. He owns Bain Hardware and said people came in to buy extra batteries in case they lost power, but residents are more focused on category 5 storm Maria then they are on Jose.

"Everybody’s just preparing. They notice storms are coming,” he said.

In Belmar, Mayor Matt Doherty tweeted out a photo of a fishing pier built after Sandy. A couple of the legs appear to have come off in the surf.

In Wildwood, a resident posted a photo of the waves topping a walkway and flooding a local road.

The winds were whipping this morning in Union Beach. The rain began in Monmouth County around midday.

High tide is expected to bring added coastal flooding tonight. Mayors in flood-prone towns from Newark to Hoboken to the Jersey shore have warned residents to secure their outdoor belongings and move their cars to higher ground. Flood-prone streets should be avoided.