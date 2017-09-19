Man who told woman ‘I’m going to rape you’ linked to at least 4 attacks in Staten Island

RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island — A stranger groped, grabbed, punched and threatened to rape a woman waiting for a bus in Staten Island early Tuesday morning and he’s been linked to at least three other attacks, police said.

The victim, 42, was at a bus stop on Castleton Avenue, near Hunter Place, bordering the neighborhoods Randall Manor and West Brighton, around 6:20 a.m. when police said she was attacked.

The stranger grabbed her from behind, put his arm around her neck then punched her, police said.

He then allegedly told her, “I’m going to rape you,” and put his hand into her pants and grabbed her buttocks.

Someone nearby heard the woman scream and ran to the scene, apparently prompting the attacker to flee, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with bruising and swelling on the right side of her face.

Police said the man has been linked to at least three others incidents, but did not reveal details about those additional attacks. The other victims range in age from 14 to 64 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).